Uncertainty Friday as rumored Metro 'sick-out' possible

- Metro riders are hoping for an easier commute Friday after yesterday's issues on the Red Line. But Friday could pose more challenges if a rumored 'sick-out' among workers gets underway.

Talk of a possible 'sick-out' began earlier this week after WMATA said they had received an “unusually high” number of absence requests for Friday. Metro has said that they denied the requests and expect full rail and bus service for customers.

On Wednesday, the union representing the majority of Metro's workers says their members are not staging a 'sick-out' this Friday for transit agency employees. They say they stand behind employees who are abiding by the absentee policy laid out by the transit agency. The union has criticized Metro’s sick leave policy which they say requires workers to call out 72 hours in advance to take a sick day.

A major protest was staged by Metro workers at a board meeting on Thursday. Many workers voiced concerns about the hard line approach by Metro's management team, especially during their contract negotiations.

The employees dropped protest petitions in front of Metro general manager Paul Wiedefeld, turned their backs and then walked out of the meeting chanting, 'Who moves this city? We move this city!'

Wiedefeld said they have a plan in place in case of a 'sick out' on Friday and will put some employees on standby and may put some supervisors into action as well.

