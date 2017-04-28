Several to be arraigned on felony charges in connection with Inauguration Day riots

- Several people will be arraigned on felony charges in connection to riots on Inauguration Day. More than 200 people in total face felony charges for inciting a riot, participating in it, and destruction of property.



Two of those defendants face an additional count of destruction of property involving damage to a limousine.

The riots happened when protesters clashed with police in downtown D.C. on Inauguration Day just a few of hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

A chaotic scene erupted in the afternoon just blocks from where the inaugural parade was set to begin.