Several to be arraigned on felony charges in connection with Inauguration Day riots

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 28 2017 06:09AM EDT

Updated:Apr 28 2017 06:09AM EDT

WASHINGTON - Several people will be arraigned on felony charges in connection to riots on Inauguration Day. More than 200 people in total face felony charges for inciting a riot, participating in it, and destruction of property.

Two of those defendants face an additional count of destruction of property involving damage to a limousine.

The riots happened when protesters clashed with police in downtown D.C. on Inauguration Day just a few of hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

A chaotic scene erupted in the afternoon just blocks from where the inaugural parade was set to begin.

