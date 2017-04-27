Bomb threat at Falls Church building where fireworks exploded in elevator

- Falls Church police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into an office Thursday afternoon. It's the same building where fireworks exploded inside an elevator earlier in the day.

A police spokesperson said the bomb threat was called in just after 12 pm at a building located at 900 S. Washington St. Police esay a witness found two sheets of paper with the word "bomb" written on both entrances of the building.

Officers arrived and immediately evacuated the building, and bomb-detecting dogs were on the way to search the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.

Earlier this morning, police were called to the same building after reports of smoke and a loud noise that sounded like an explosion. The building was evacuated then as well, and fire crews found exploded fireworks inside an elevator. By 9:30 am, the all clear was given, and the building was reopned. No one was injured.

A Falls Church police spokesperson told FOX 5 DC there are several offices in the building, including an abortion clinic, but police did not indicate that the clinic is being targeted.

