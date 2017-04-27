MISSING: 14-year-old girl last seen Wednesday in Takoma Park

- Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen Wednesday in Takoma Park. Kiari Moore went missing from the 7600 block of Maple Avenue around 6:45 a.m. yesterday morning.

Officers say she was seen by friends in Germantown later that same day around 11:45 pm.

Moore is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 155 lbs.

She was last seen wearing gray jeans and brown/black flat shoes with a gold bow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100 and refer to case #170504426.