DC high school evacuated after students exposed to fumes from construction site

WASHINGTON - A D.C. high school has been evacuated after fumes from a construction site impacted the building.
Dunbar High School in Northwest, D.C. was evacuated around 9:30 a.m.
Officials say fuel soaked soil at the construction area was releasing fumes into the school building.
No injuries have been reported.
