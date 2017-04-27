DC high school evacuated after students exposed to fumes from construction site

By: fox5dc.com staff

Apr 27 2017

Updated:Apr 27 2017 10:17AM EDT

WASHINGTON - A D.C. high school has been evacuated after fumes from a construction site impacted the building.

Dunbar High School in Northwest, D.C. was evacuated around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say fuel soaked soil at the construction area was releasing fumes into the school building.

No injuries have been reported.

 

 

