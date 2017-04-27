Delaware corporal killed originally from Maryland; suspect remains barricaded in home

- Delaware State Police say officers were again under fire at a home where the suspect in the fatal shooting of a state trooper is holed up.

In a statement, police said that officers were under fire at a home in Middletown, Delaware at about 4 a.m. Thursday. Police say they blew off windows with explosives, but have not entered the home. On Wednesday night, officers say they blew the front door off its hinges, but did not enter.

The man suspected of killing a state trooper has been inside the house since Wednesday. Police say they're trying to make contact with the man to persuade him to surrender.

The trooper who was slain has been identified as 32-year-old Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard. Ballard was shot about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday after he approached a vehicle in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store near Bear.

State police superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen said the vehicle had two suspicious people inside.

One of the men got out of the car and shot Ballard several times before fleeing, McQueen said at a Wednesday news conference. The other man was arrested at the scene.

Ballard had served with the Delaware State Police for 8-1/2 years. He is originally from Bowie, Maryland and is survived by his wife.

"This is a sad day for our state and for the Delaware State Police family," McQueen said as Delaware Gov. John Carney stood at his side.

Carney ordered both U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Ballard, whose body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has sent his condolences.

Police tracked the suspected gunman to his home in a subdivision of two-story houses near Middletown, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south of where Ballard was shot. The gunman, alone in the house, refused to leave and fired several shots at officers surrounding the home, state police spokesman Master Cpl. Gary Fournier said. No other officers were injured.

"There have been multiple gunshots that have come from the house at police officers," Fournier said.

Hostage negotiators were on the scene and established contact with the man in an effort to get him to surrender peacefully, Fournier said. But there was no quick resolution as the standoff stretched into the evening.

Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, several loud pops echoed through the neighborhood, as police repeatedly ordered the suspect to come out of the house with his hands up.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police used an explosive device to blow the door of the house off its hinges, but officers did not immediately enter the home, Fournier said.

Sarah Adkins, 18, who lives with her parents on the same street where the suspect was barricaded, said that shortly after arriving home early Thursday afternoon, she started hearing sporadic gunfire that lasted for about an hour and resumed at other intervals.

"It's been scary," said Adkins, who was told by police to go to her basement and stay there.

"Just me and my dog," said Adkins, who spent the day talking on the phone with her friends and family.

"I'm doing OK. My mom is a nervous wreck," said Adkins, whose parents, along with other residents, have been unable to return to their homes. A local fire company opened its facility to temporarily house evacuated residents while police continued to negotiate with the suspect.

Adkins said the man believed to be the suspect went to school with her brothers, and has always seemed friendly, smiling and waving at her when she last saw him a couple of weeks ago.

Police used a robo-calling system to tell residents in the areas to stay inside and lock their doors. The Appoquinimink School District went on lockdown, keeping all students and staff inside school buildings. They were later allowed to leave as police secured the area.

Police have identified the man, Fournier said, but have yet to release his name.

Ballard had been on the force for more than eight years, according to state police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz.

"My heart is with the officer's family and the officers who have served beside him," Carney said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.