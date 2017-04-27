Service restored along Metro's Red Line following fire at Metro Center

Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center

Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center

Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center

Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center

Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center

Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center
Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center
Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center
Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center
Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 27 2017 07:42AM EDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 09:00AM EDT

WASHINGTON - Service has been restored along a portion of the Metro's Red Line after firefighters arrived to investigate reports of a fire at Metro Center.

The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. at Metro Center. Service was quickly suspended between Gallery Place and Dupont Circle.

Shuttle buses were put into place to carry passengers to and from the station. The locations of the buses are at Gallery Place at 7th Street and H Street, NW and at Dupont Circle at 20th Street and P Street, NW

The Green line between Fort Totten and Gallery Place can also be used as an alternative.

Service was restored between Farragut North and Judiciary Square around 8:45 a.m. Trains are single tracking and riders can expect delays.

 

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories