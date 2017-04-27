Service restored along Metro's Red Line following fire at Metro Center

Service suspended along portion of Metro's Red Line after reports of smoke in tunnel at Metro Center

- Service has been restored along a portion of the Metro's Red Line after firefighters arrived to investigate reports of a fire at Metro Center.

The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. at Metro Center. Service was quickly suspended between Gallery Place and Dupont Circle.

Shuttle buses were put into place to carry passengers to and from the station. The locations of the buses are at Gallery Place at 7th Street and H Street, NW and at Dupont Circle at 20th Street and P Street, NW

The Green line between Fort Totten and Gallery Place can also be used as an alternative.

Service was restored between Farragut North and Judiciary Square around 8:45 a.m. Trains are single tracking and riders can expect delays.