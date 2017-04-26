Puppy found starving in plastic container up for adoption in Maryland

Howard County animal control says Eddy, seen on the left when he was found on March 25, and now on the right, is ready to find his forever home.

- A 10-week-old pit bull puppy who was found abandoned inside a plastic storage container in Columbia, Md. last month has made an incredible recovery, after once being on the brink of death. Now, all he needs is a forever home.

Howard County police say a resident found the puppy, named Eddy, on March 25 around 4 pm in a grassy area along Braeburn Road. Eddy was near death. He extremely malnourished, so much so that he couldn't stand or move. The container he was placed in had holes drilled in it, and the person who found it said was not there earlier in the day.

Animal control officer Christine Gayo took Eddy to an emergency vet clinic. He was extremely emaciated, covered in urine and feces. He had open wounds and was missing some of his fur. Veterinarians at the clinic weren't sure he would survive.

But if you saw Eddy now, you'd never know it. He's a brand new puppy! All he needs is a forever home.

Howard County Police posted a video on Facebook Wednesday telling Eddy's story of recovery, and the hard work that went into helping him get well. They say both Eddy and Bailey, the other puppy seen in the video, are now up for adoption at the Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center. It's located at 8576 Davis Road in Columbia.

Officer Gayo is featured in the heartwarming video, and so is one of the shelter workers, Taylor Hawkins. She actually took Eddy home with her every night while he recovered to make sure he got his food and medicine.

For details on how you can adopt them, click here, or call (410) 313-2780.

Animal control is still looking for whomever abandoned Eddy. If you have any information about his case, please call them at (410) 313-2780.