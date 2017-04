- Police are searching for 13-year-old boy missing from Prince George's County. Eddie Artis was last seen on Herrington Drive in Upper Marlboro.

Artis 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

He was wearing a black jacket, white shirt and navy pants.

Anyone with information should contact police: https://twitter.com/PGPDNews/status/857172703203262466