Taxi driver injured after accident with tractor trailer in Gaithersburg

Taxi driver injured after accident with tractor trailer in Gaithersburg

Taxi driver injured after accident with tractor trailer in Gaithersburg

Taxi driver injured after accident with tractor trailer in Gaithersburg

Taxi driver injured after accident with tractor trailer in Gaithersburg

Taxi driver injured after accident with tractor trailer in Gaithersburg

Taxi driver injured after accident with tractor trailer in Gaithersburg

Taxi driver injured after accident with tractor trailer in Gaithersburg

Taxi driver injured after accident with tractor trailer in Gaithersburg

Taxi driver injured after accident with tractor trailer in Gaithersburg

- A traffic accident involving a tractor trailer and a taxi has closed part of a roadway in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning.

Images from the scene show a Barwood taxi underneath the tractor trailer near Oakmont Avenue and Shady Grove Road. Westbound Shady Grove Road is closed at this time.

The driver of the cab was trapped and was hospitalized in serious condition.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.