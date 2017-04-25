Video shows aftermath of fire that destroyed College Park apartment building under construction [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Video shows aftermath of fire that destroyed College Park apartment building under construction (@PGFDPIO / Twitter) News Video shows aftermath of fire that destroyed College Park apartment building under construction New video from firefighters shows the extent of the damage caused by Monday’s massive blaze at a seven-story apartment building under construction in College Park.

Shot on Tuesday, the video captures the damage to the roof of the structure and shows crews who were continuing to douse hotspots with water. Those crews are expected to remain at the scene for much of the day.

Over 200 firefighters from around the D.C. region battled the blaze that began around 9:30 a.m. and caused $39 million in damages.

The thick, black smoke that billowed from the building caused the University of Maryland to close its campus until Tuesday.

The apartment complex, called Fuse 47, was the size of a city block and was set to house both residential and commercial space starting in mid-May.

Prince George's County police arrested a 24-year-old man they say flew a drone near the blaze Monday. Trevon Miller is charged with interfering with police and fire response and reckless endangerment.