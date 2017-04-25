Video shows violent shooting in DC; police search for gunman [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Video shows violent shooting in DC; police search for gunman News Video shows violent shooting in DC; police search for gunman Police have released video of a violent shooting in Northeast D.C. in hopes of finding the gunman responsible. The shooting happened on Wednesday, April 12 around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 9th Street.

- Police have released video of a violent shooting in Northeast D.C. in hopes of finding the gunman responsible.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, April 12 around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 9th Street.

In the video, captured by a nearby surveillance camera, the gunman walks up to the victim and fires before running off. The gunman can be seen running off as the victim falls to ground.

The condition of the victim is unknown. Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward in the case and ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.