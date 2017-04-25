Driver dead after vehicle, tractor-trailer collide in Manassas

- A motorist is dead after an accident with a tractor-trailer in Manassas.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Balls Ford Road. Police say a sedan and the truck, which was pulling two trailers at the time of the accident, struck each other. No other details regarding the crash were released.

The adult male driver of the sedan was killed on the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The intersection is expected to remain closed throughout the morning commute while the investigation continues.