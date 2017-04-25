Teen wears 'Black Lives Matter' inspired prom dress

- A Florida teen's 'Black Lives Matter' inspired prom dress is attracting attention - not only for its unique look - but for its powerful subject matter.

Photos of the dress, worn by 17-year-old Milan Morris, show images of young African-Americans whose lives ended in high-profile deaths.

#BlackLivesMatter ✊🏾❤️ #prom2k17 #fashion #designer #TerrenceTorrence A post shared by Terrence Torrence (@terrencetorrence) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Pictures posted online of the gown, which was created by Florida-based designer Terrance Torrence, shows the material was made up of black-and-white images of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and Sandra Bland, among others.

Morris posted photos of herself modeling the dress on social media several days ago. On Instagram, she included the caption, "Yes I'm black. Yes I'm 17. Yes GOD is using me to convey a message that's bigger than me. #AllLivesMatter #BlackLivesMatter."

FOX News reports Morris is from Palm Beach and is a senior at Cardinal Newman High School. She plays on the school's basketball team and will attend Boston College in the fall.

In an online interview on Essence.com, Torrence said, "It was powerful and a movement and I knew people would respond to it."

