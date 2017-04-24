Five-alarm fire still burning at College Park buliding; UMD closes due to smoke

- A five-alarm fire tore through the upper floors of a six-story building under construction in Prince George’s County on Monday. The fire continues to burn, and over 200 firefighters are battling the challenging blaze, despite access issues.

The University of Maryland, College Park announced they would be closing at 1 pm as a result of the bad air quality in the area. Fire officials asked nearby residents to close their windows and doors and turn of their air conditioning units to avoid getting smoke from the massive fire into their homes.

The fire was first reported around 9:30 am in a mixed use building in the 4700 block of Berwyn House Road in College Park. Aerial images from the scene showed flames on the roof of the building, and heavy smoke that continued to billow from the building more than four hours after firefighters first arrived at the scene. Authorities believe the fire started on the fifth floor and spread to the roof.

Stubborn fire continues to burn in College Park. Now 5 alarms. pic.twitter.com/oSR5nunL5k — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) April 24, 2017

Firefighters positioned themselves around the building and used ladders to drench the flames with water. Heavy black and gray smoke can still be seen for miles around the area. The fifth alarm was sounded just before noon. Shortly after that, Prince George's County Fire Department spokesperson Mark Brady tweeted that despite "copious amounts of water, the fire continues to extend to the roof assembly."

Acting Prince George's County Fire Chief Ben Barksdale said in a media briefing at 1:30 pm that the fire is a challenging one to knock down due to the way the building is laid out. He explained that it's really two buildings with a courtyard in the middle, and the back side of the complex faces a residential neighborhood, where there is no street access for fire trucks. As a result, it's hard to get equipment to the back side, where the fire has spread.

Barksdale reinterated that that access is the biggest challenge in fighting this blaze, saying crews have been able to knock down flames on the front side of the building. AT this point, fightfighters are battling flames from the roof. He added that because the building is under construction, the sprinkler system is not functional.

Barksdale said part of the roof has collapsed on the front side, and other parts of the building on the back side are starting to come down as well.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire, and Barksdale said that wouldn't come until the fire is out, though investigators are at the scene.

Prince George's County fire officials are asking residents in the area to close their windows and doors, and turn off their HVAC units to avoid getting smoke into their houses. Barkesdale said because it's not hot today, they don't expect to have issues with residnets being overcome by heat without open windows and AC running. The smoke, he added, can be dangerous to those with breathing issues if they are exposed.

The University of Maryland, College Park announced it was closing at 1 pm due to the bad air quality in the area. The university tweeted that those remaining on campus should stay inside and close their windows and doors due to the smoke.

Barksdale also said that about 65 senior citizen residents of the Spellman House are being relocated to the College Park Community Center on Lakeland Road due to smoke. The residents were relocated due to the poor air quality, but Barksdale said there was no damage to their building.

Video from the scene, tweeted by Brady, just after 1 pm showed thick smoke still billowing from the stubborn fire, which continues to burn.

Video Update PGFD Berwyn House Road 5TH Alarm building under construction in College Park pic.twitter.com/UqnGNfxua4 — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 24, 2017

Streets around the construction area were blocked to traffic as emergency crews responded.

According to tweets from Brady, the building under construction was to house both residential and commercial space.

Montgomery County, Anne Arundel County, Howard County and DC were among those jurisdictions helping to cover empty Prince George's County fire stations while crews battle the massive fire. Barksdale also thanked the many departments from around the area who have stepped up to help his crews fight the blaze, adding that they expect to be on the scene for several more hours.

Berwyn House Rd - MCFRS assisting on PGCo 5-Alarm bldg fire (under construction) nearby Spellman House (Sr housing) has been evacuated pic.twitter.com/1ukUL3hO0o — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 24, 2017

The College Park McDonald's graciously provided refreshments to first responders at no charge, according to a tweet by Brady. "Many thanks- it's been a long day," he added.

Another update from officials is expected at 4 pm.

Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates on this story as it develops.