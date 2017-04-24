Marijuana legalization supporters hold 'smoke-in' at US Capitol

- Marijuana legalization supporters are returning to the U.S. Capitol on Monday for a scheduled 'smoke-in.' The protest comes four days after several activists were arrested at a pot giveaway in the same area.

On its website, the group DCMJ calls the scheduled protest a 'mass civil disobedience' and plans to gather at 12 p.m. and to smoke the marijuana at 4:20 p.m. - a time that holds significance for pot enthusiasts.

Smoking marijuana in public remains illegal everywhere in Washington, D.C. The group warned activists who plan to take part in the protest about the possibility of arrest.

Thursday's arrests were unexpected because it's legal to possess small amounts of pot and give it away for free in the District. The demonstration was held on city land in an attempt to comply with the law. Prosecutors later filed charges against only two of those who were arrested.