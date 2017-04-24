Fire tears through Fort Washington apartment building

- (AP) -- Officials say residents of 11 apartments were displaced after a fire at a complex in Fort Washington.

Prince George's County Fire and Rescue spokesman Mark Brady says five people were evaluated at the complex and two people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the blaze on Sunday.

Officials say the fire extended to the roof area.

Brady says before fire officials' arrived, some people either jumped from other balconies or were assisted from the apartments to a safe place.

The cause it still under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

