Jimmy Fallon gave a Gaithersburg, MD school $13,000.

The talk show host saw a video on line posted by Fields Road Elementary School, it shows the staff of the school doing a Fallon inspired “Egg Roulette” video.

On Friday's show, Jimmy Fallon announced that the school had raised $13.000 during its read a thon, he then said his show and Reddi-wip would give the an additional $13,000.

Fields Road Elementary School principal Erica Williams says most years, the school is happy to raise $8,000 during the annual Read a Thon fundraiser, so they are thrilled to raise $26,000 this year.

Ms. Williams adds that she is so proud of all the students who read for thousands of hours as part of the fundraiser.