Jimmy Fallon gave a Gaithersburg, MD school $13,000

Posted:Apr 22 2017 08:08PM EDT

Updated:Apr 22 2017 09:23PM EDT

Jimmy Fallon gave a Gaithersburg, MD school $13,000.

The talk show host saw a video on line posted by Fields Road Elementary School, it shows the staff of the school doing a Fallon inspired “Egg Roulette” video.

On Friday's show, Jimmy Fallon announced that the school had raised $13.000 during its read a thon, he then said his show and Reddi-wip would give the an additional $13,000.

Fields Road Elementary School principal Erica Williams says most years, the school is happy to raise $8,000 during the annual Read a Thon fundraiser, so they are thrilled to raise $26,000 this year.

Ms. Williams adds that she is so proud of all the students who read for thousands of hours as part of the fundraiser.

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories