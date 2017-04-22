Storm causes over 1 million dollars in damage to Colonial Beach, VA

Dozens of buildings are damaged after a powerful storm hit Colonial Beach, VA.

The Friday night storm rolled in with winds in excess of 75 miles per hour. One home is destroyed, 31 other buildings are damaged.

Damage is estimated be at least 1 million dollars. However that is only with 30 percent of the town being surveyed so far, so that estimate will increase.

To keep the streets clear for first responders and power crews, the town has a curfew. No one will be permitted to walk or ride on any streets south of Boundary Avenue after 10:00pm tonight. The town is warning that people who ignore the curfew will be detained.

About 1,000 homes are without power. Some people may not have power restored for weeks.

The only injury is a firefighter who was hurt after a fire truck was going through high standing water, the edge of the road gave way and fire truck ended up on it's side.

Crews from Colonial Beach Fire Dept and others have been working without sleep for almost 24 to help the victims.