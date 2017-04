A port a potty truck drove into a Virginia apartment building yesterday.

Virginia State Police say the driver lost control, hit a curb and drove into the side of an apartment building on Wellesley Terrace in Sterling, VA

The driver, 41 year old Joshua H. Ritter, was transported to Inova Loudoun Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was charged with reckless driving.

No one in the Parc Dulles Apartment Homes were injured.