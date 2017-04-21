Earth Day rally, March for Science: Road closures in DC

- Road closures will be in effect Saturday in conjunction with the 2017 Earth Day Rally and March for Science, which will take place on the National Mall in DC.

The District announced that the following streets will be closed from approximately 6:00 am to 3:00 pm to accommodate the events:

* Constitution Avenue, NW, from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW



* 17th Street, NW, between Independence and New York Ave, NW



* 15th Street, NW, between Independence and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW



* Madison Drive, NW, from14th Street to 15th Street, NW



* Jefferson Drive, NW, from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW



* Raul Wallenberg Place, NW, from Maine Avenue to Independence Avenue, NW



The following rolling street closures will begin at approximately 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

* Constitution Avenue NW from 18th Street NW to 3rd Street NW (onto US Capitol jurisdiction)

Motorists traveling in the area of this event may experience delays and should consider alternative routes, if possible. The Metropolitan Police Department and the District Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay full attention whenever operating any motor vehicle and to be mindful of heavy pedestrian traffic that may be associated with special events. These street closings are subject to change without notice based upon unanticipated events and prevailing conditions

