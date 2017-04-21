Homicide victim, found dead on lawn, identified as 17-year-old girl

- Investigators have determined the identity of a young girl who collapsed and died on the front lawn of a Prince George’s County home on Easter Sunday after being stabbed to death.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Te'yja Chase, of Suitland, Maryland. They say Chase knocked on the door of a home on Springdale Avenue in Forestville at around 8 a.m. Sunday looking for help before collapsing dead in the front yard.

Detectives released a sketch of Chase earlier this week along with a more detailed description of what she was wearing when she was found.

Officers say Chase did not know the resident of the home.

Police still have no motives in the deadly stabbing and ask anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.