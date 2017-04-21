VIDEO: Quick action prevents larger disaster following boat explosion

- Video of a boat explosion at a marina on the Chesapeake Bay showed just how close emergency crews were from an even bigger disaster.

The images captured by photographer Terry Quinn show smoke rising from the vessel as it sat at a pier at the Solomons Island Yacht Club Thursday evening.

38-year-old Michael Franz and his father were on board refueling the boat when it exploded into flames. They were sent flying into the water and were both hospitalized.

A boat captain, who was nearby, spotted the explosion and towed the vessel away from the pier. Video shows the flames leaping from the boat as it was pulled to deeper water.

By acting quickly, the captain prevented the fire from spreading to the pier and other vessels.

Investigators are still working to identify a cause for the explosion.

Video Courtesy: Terry Quinn via TheBayNet.com