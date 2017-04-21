2 shot in Southeast after using app to meet to purchase car [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption 2 shot in Southeast after using app to meet to purchase car News 2 shot in Southeast after using app to meet to purchase car D.C. Police have released surveillance video of an alleged armed robbery and shooting that happened at what was supposed to be the sale of a vehicle that was arranged online.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, April 7 in the 2500 block of Elvans Road in the Southeast.

Officers say two men arrived at the location to purchase a vehicle they had seen advertised on the online marketplace app, 5miles.

When they arrived, two men, one of the armed with a gun, approached them and demanded their property. Police say the gunman fired and struck both of the victims. The gunman and the other suspect took unknown property from the victims and fled.

Officers say on of the suspects in a black male with dreadlocks who was wearing a brown coat.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction has been made.

Both of the victims are recovering with non-life threatening injuries.