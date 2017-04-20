Pilot OK after small plane goes down in Goodyear News Pilot OK after small plane goes down in Goodyear A pilot is not injured after a small plane is went down in Goodyear.

- A pilot was not injured after a small plane is went down in Goodyear.

Goodyear Fire says the pilot refused medical attention and by the time the first crew arrived on the scene, the pilot was able to self-extricate after it went down on Thursday morning near Estrella Parkway and MC 85.

"When we made contact with the pilot, he was able to let us know he thought the aircraft had lost power at the time," Capt. Manny Cordova said. "In doing so, he had to obviously crash land the aircraft."

Capt. Cordova says the pilot was visibly shaken but did not appear to have suffered any injuries.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1346684498713427/

CTC Aviation, the company that owns the plane, says it was a Diamond DA-40 aircraft and issued the following statement:

"We can confirm that a CTC Aviation owned and operated Diamond DA40 aircraft made an unscheduled landing earlier today in Goodyear, Arizona. The FAA licensed pilot landed the plane safely – he was the only occupant and did not sustain any injuries. The safety and security of our employees and customers is our top priority, and we appreciate the support of first responders and relevant authorities in this matter."

Capt. Cordova says the pilot did everything right.

"Once he was down on the ground, he was able to shut off the emergency systems to the aircraft and we were able to approach it and manage safely," he said.

There was no smoke or fire as a result of the crash, but the fire department says the plane clipped a power line, causing an outage. APS crews were on the scene and restored power less than two hours later.

"Power lines around in the area make it a little extra dangerous, fortunately, he was able to walk away, which is always a good day," Capt. Cordova said.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.