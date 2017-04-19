Arizona non-profit teams with Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt to 'Strike Out Cancer' News Arizona non-profit teams with Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt to 'Strike Out Cancer' A valley non-profit is teaming up with a big name in baseball to strike out cancer. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more on how you can make a difference and win an autographed baseball from Arizona Diamondbacks player Paul Goldschmidt.

- One child is diagnosed with cancer every day in Arizona every year and the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children helps about 150 families a year with children battling the disease and they hope to help even more.

"We provide financial support emotional support and social support, so the financial support is used to pay medical bills, various travel expenses," Founder Christie Funari said.

Funari says she wants to make sure families dealing with cancer can focus on battling the disease and not worry about money. She supplies those who need it anywhere from $500 to $2,000.

Funari started the foundation after her 5-year-old daughter died from a rare form of cancer.

"After losing my daughter, Ava, to cancer, she fought for three-and-a-half years and it was really hard on our family, so I know first-hand exactly what the families need, exactly what to help them," she said.

Funari teamed up with Arizona Diamondbacks player Paul Goldschmidt to "Strike Out Cancer." The first baseman donated an autographed baseball and Goldie bear, which is currently up for auction.

The goal, says Funari, is to raise $4,400 -- Goldschmidt wears No. 44 on his uniform.

"So far, we have raised $1,600, so we really need the support of the community to reach our goal," she said.

The fundraiser ends on April 30 and the winner will be drawn on May 1.

If you would like to donate, go to ArizonaCancerFoundation.org.