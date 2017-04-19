Alligator found at Tacony fire scene

Posted:Apr 19 2017 09:00PM EDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 09:00PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Firefighters battled a fire at a barbershop with apartments above it on Unruh Ave. and Tulip Street in the city's Tacony section.

The blaze broke out shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Two people were taken to a local hospital. FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports the injuries are believed to be smoke-related and minor burns.

Firefighters found a 18-24 inch long pet alligator in a fish tank with "green slime" inside the fire scene. 
 

No word on what caused the fire. One person is being questioned about the fire at this time.

The fire marshal remains on the scene investigating.

 
This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.
