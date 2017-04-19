Alligator found at Tacony fire scene

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Firefighters battled a fire at a barbershop with apartments above it on Unruh Ave. and Tulip Street in the city's Tacony section.
Two people were taken to a local hospital. FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports the injuries are believed to be smoke-related and minor burns.
Firefighters found a 18-24 inch long pet alligator in a fish tank with "green slime" inside the fire scene.
Hey @ACCTPhilly, @PhillyFireDept just called us for an alligator displaced by a fire. We deferred to you guys! 😂🐊— Red Paw Relief Team (@RedPawRelief) April 20, 2017
No word on what caused the fire. One person is being questioned about the fire at this time.
The fire marshal remains on the scene investigating.