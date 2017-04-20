Cockroaches may be inside your PS4

Having trouble with your PlayStation 4? A surprising problem may be to blame: cockroaches.

In an interview with Kotaku, Patrick Che of Manhattan-based XCubicle, a console repair shop, told the blog that the pests, which tend to reside in warm dark places, love Sony's game console.

For starters, the console's wide ventilation grates at the bottom make it easy for roaches to enter. It also doesn't help that people usually lay their consoles horizontally inside media cabinets close to the ground. The PS4 also runs hotter than Xbox One due to its internal power supply, so it's nice and cozy inside.

Che told Kotaku that the problem is so pervasive that his stores amasses garbage bags full of dead roaches when doing repair work. The store even charges a $25 "roach fee" to clean infested machines.

