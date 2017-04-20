Overturned tractor trailer causes injuries, delays along Capital Beltway

- Several people were injured and major delays were reported after a tractor trailer overturned following an accident on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. on Interstate 495 near Suitland Parkway. Images from the scene showed the large truck on its side blocking all lanes of traffic. All vehicle traffic was closed between Pennsylvania Avenue and Allentown Road while the vehicle was moved.

Once the truck was pushed to the side of the road, some traffic was allowed to pass.

It is unclear what caused the accident which is still being investigated at this time.

