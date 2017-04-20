New security measures restrict access to sidewalk near White House. This photo shows the location where visitors used to be able to stand.

New security measures restrict access to sidewalk near White House. This photo shows the new location where visitors will be able to view the White House.

- The U.S. Secret Service has begun restricting public access to the sidewalk along the south fence line of the White House complex.

The new restrictions went into place at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 and are part of what the Secret Service calls an ongoing comprehensive review of temporary and permanent security measures. The changes follow several breaches in security on the White House grounds.

"The Secret Service must continually evaluate security protocols and continually balance the security of our protected persons and facilities with the public's ability to access them," said Communications Director Cathy Milhoan in a statement. "Restricting public access to the fence line will not only serve to lessen the possibility of individuals illegally accessing the White House grounds but will also create a clear visual break to enable Secret Service officers to identify and respond to potential hazards including individuals attempting to scale the fence."

The Secret Service says the restrictions will not obstruct or hinder the public's ability to view or photograph the White House and its grounds.

These restrictions had already been in place each night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning in 2015. No additional physical barriers will be installed.

The restricted area will include the sidewalks, roadways and parkland areas between the south fence line of the White House and E Street, Northwest, from West Executive Avenue to East Executive Avenue.