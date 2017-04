Serena Williams announced on Snapchat Wednesday that she is pregnant.

In a photo she posted on the site, 35-year-old Williams is seen in a yellow outfit showing off her growing 'baby bump.'

Along with the photo, Williams wrote, '20-weeks.'

Williams is expecting her first baby with fiancé, and Reddit co-founder, 33-year-old Alexis Ohanian. The two announced their engagement in December.