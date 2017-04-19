6 teens reported missing in the District since Friday

- D.C. Police are searching for several teens who have gone missing from the District over the last several days.

Officers say 16-year-old Rayna Gross was last seen in the 300 block of G Street, Southwest around 8:15 p.m. Monday, April 17th. She is 5-foot-7-inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue acid-washed jeans with holes in the front, black and red Jordan tennis shoes and a black and gray scarf.

CRITICAL MISSING: Rayna Gross, 16, Last seen: 300 b/o G St., SW on 4/17. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099/ text 50411. #missingperson pic.twitter.com/UtuZgcneRh — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 18, 2017

Also missing since Monday evening was 16-year-old Jakeen Pope. He was reported missing after last being seen in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest at around 10 p.m. He is 5-foot-tall with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, red shorts and black Nike flip-flops.

CRITICAL MISSING: Jakeem Pope, 16, Last seen: 5900 b/o Georgia Ave., NW on 4/17. Seen him? Call 202-727-9099/ text 50411. #missingperson pic.twitter.com/SkqRddNluO — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 18, 2017

Police are also looking for 16-year-old Shontea Martin who was last seen on Friday, April 14 in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast. She is 5-foot-4-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white Polo shirt, tan pants and gray Nike tennis shoes.

CRITICAL MISSING: Shontea MArtin, 16, Last seen: 2300 b/o Good Hope Ct.,SE on 4/14. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099/ text 50411. #missingperson pic.twitter.com/KrPz0vc9HL — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 18, 2017

Also missing is 13-year-old Mykia Mason was last seen in the 1900 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast on Monday, April 17. She is 5-foot-1-inch tall with brown eyes and black hair in long braids. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, with pants and a blue and white Jordan tennis shoes.

CRITICAL MISSING: Mykia Mason, 13, Last seen: 4900 b/o Alabama Ave.,SE on 4/17. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099/ text 50411. #missingperson pic.twitter.com/OfflBXChfa — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 18, 2017

Authorities are also searching for 15-year-old Darius Anderson was last seen on Sunday, April 16 in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. His is 5-foot-9-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a black coat and was carrying a black book bag.

Critical Missing: Darius Anderson, 15, last seen 4/16 in 3900 b/o Minnesota Ave, NE. Seen him? call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/ForZ5wwbNq — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 19, 2017

Officers are also searching for 13-year-old Yahshaiyah Enoch who was last seen in the 1700 block of Michigan Avenue, Northwest on Sunday, April 16. She is 5-foot-3-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and green dress with horizontal strips, black shoes and a white head band.

CRITICAL MISSING: Yahshaiyah Enoch, 13, Last seen: 1700 b/o Michigan Ave NW on 4/16. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099/ text 50411. #missingperson pic.twitter.com/Nb3vRp0RJQ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 18, 2017

The cases do not appear to be related. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.