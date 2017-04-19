New on-ramp for rebuilt DC tunnel to open

New on-ramp for rebuilt DC tunnel to open
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

New on-ramp for rebuilt DC tunnel to open

New on-ramp for rebuilt DC tunnel to open
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

New on-ramp for rebuilt DC tunnel to open

New on-ramp for rebuilt DC tunnel to open
New on-ramp for rebuilt DC tunnel to open

Posted:Apr 19 2017 10:02AM EDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 10:02AM EDT

WASHINGTON - (AP) -- A major road construction and real estate development project in downtown Washington has reached a milestone.

Developers and city officials will be on hand Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the new on-ramp for the Interstate 395 tunnel. The ramp will open to traffic on Saturday.

 

 

The new ramp is part of a major reconstruction of the tunnel and its connecting roads, as well as a $1.3 billion mixed-use development called Capitol Crossing. Officials will provide an update on the ongoing work.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

 

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories