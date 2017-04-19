New on-ramp for rebuilt DC tunnel to open

New on-ramp for rebuilt DC tunnel to open

- (AP) -- A major road construction and real estate development project in downtown Washington has reached a milestone.

Developers and city officials will be on hand Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the new on-ramp for the Interstate 395 tunnel. The ramp will open to traffic on Saturday.

And check out this time lapse video, courtesy of Property Group Partners, of the platform being built over I-395. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/mnARGMG5EJ — Martin Di Caro (@MartinDiCaro) April 19, 2017

The new ramp is part of a major reconstruction of the tunnel and its connecting roads, as well as a $1.3 billion mixed-use development called Capitol Crossing. Officials will provide an update on the ongoing work.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.