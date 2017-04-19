Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez hangs self in prison cell

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 19 2017 06:47AM EDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 07:00AM EDT

MILFORD, Mass. - Former NFL star, Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, committed suicide in his prison cell early Wednesday morning, officials said.

27-year-old Hernandez was reportedly discovered hanged in his cell by prison officers around 3 a.m.

The former New England Patriots star’s death comes almost two years to the day after he was convicted of the murder in 2015.

The once-promising NFL tight end was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez was recently acquitted in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

The New England Patriots, who won the Super Bowl in 2017, are scheduled to visit the White House later today in celebration of their victory.

