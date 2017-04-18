Former President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Apr 18 2017 05:43PM EDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 06:31PM EDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - President George H.W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for a mild case of pneumonia and is expected to be fine, according to spokesman Jim McGrath.

Former President George H.W. Bush's office released this statement:

President George H. W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved.  President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories