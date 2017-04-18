Police: Steve Stephens, suspect in Facebook video killing, kills himself

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 18 2017 11:51AM EDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 11:55AM EDT

ERIE, Pa. - 37-year-old Steve Stephens, the man who was the focus of a nationwide manhunt after allegedly killing a retiree in Cleveland and posting the video to Facebook, shot and killed himself in Pennsylvania, police.

On their Twitter page, Pennsylvania State Police said that Stephens took his own life in Erie County after a brief pursuit with officers.

 

 

