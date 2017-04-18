21-year-old arrested, charged in murder of elderly man inside Capitol Hill rowhouse

- Police have arrested a 21-year-old man they say stabbed and killed an elderly resident inside of his Capitol Hill rowhouse.

Investigators say Malcolm Amir was arrested Monday by members of a regional fugitive task force.

Officers responded to a house in the 600 block of C Street Sunday around 1:40 p.m. When they arrived they found 79-year-old David Norwood suffering from multiple stab wounds. Norwood died on the scene.

Amir was charged with second degree murder while armed. Police have released no motive for the stabbing.