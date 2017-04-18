No injuries after school bus catches fire during morning commute

- No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire while transporting students in St. Mary’s County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. when students from Leonardtown High School were onboard.

when god tells you it's not a good day to go to school. my bus caught on fire and the first picture is a live pic of it exploding... pic.twitter.com/cWxuXUmD0o — Hannah (@hannahhbello) April 18, 2017

The bus was near Point Lookout Road and Fairgrounds Road when the driver said the engine started to smoke. The driver pulled over and evacuated the students before fire damaged the vehicle.

None of the students were injured, police say. A portion of the roadway is temporarily closed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any parents with questions can contact the school directly at 301-475 0200.