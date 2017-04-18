Tax Day 2017 freebies and deals

- Tax Day is rarely a time people look forward to, but some retailers are trying to lesson the sting of America's least-favorite holiday by offering some great freebies and deals.

We can't do your taxes for you, but we can give you the low-down on all the best Tax Day deals. From free beer to massages to free document shredding, there's a deal for everyone. Check them out below:

Arby’s: Select locations are offering free curly fries on April 18 with no purchase necessary. Make sure to check with your local Arby’s beforehand because this deal is only being offered at certain locations.

Boston Market: They’re offering a Tax Day special that includes a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, a regular fountain drink, cornbread and a cookie for $10.40.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: For every large pizza purchased between April 18 and 20, guests can get one large cheese pizza for free.

Cinnabon: Some Cinnabon locations are offering two free Cinnabon bites on Tax Day for eClub members.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Einstein Bros. eClub members get $1 off purchases by claiming an email offer through April 18.

Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub with the purchase of another sub, chips, and a drink from April 18 to 20, with coupon.

Great American Cookies: Cookie fans can stop by participating locations for a free birthday cake cookie on April 18.

Hooters: Kids eat free at select locations on April 17 and 18 with the purchase of $10 or more by an accompanying adult.

Hungry Howie’s: Between April 17 through April 19, buy a large one-topping pizza at regular price and get a medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents. For online orders, use the code TAXTIME.

JetBlue: If you owe money, you can fill out this form to win a one-way flight.

Kona Ice: Get free shaved ice on April 18 at select locations.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is offering a variety of Tax Day specials on April 18 that vary from franchise to franchise. Examples of deals at some locations include 18-cent Quarter Pounder or Big Mac with purchase of a full-price Quarter Pounder or Big Mac

Sonic Drive-In: In addition to offering milkshakes and ice cream slushes for half price after 8 p.m., Sonic Drive-in will have half-price cheeseburgers on Tuesday.

World of Beer: Participating locations are offering a free select draught beer on Tax Day.

Office Depot: Shred up to five pounds of documents, including tax records, for free through April 29 at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with a printable coupon available at www.officedepot.com/shredding.

Planet Fitness: From Saturday, April 15 to Saturday, April 22, consumers can receive a free HydroMassage at any Planet Fitness location. De-stressers need only bring in a coupon available on PlanetFitness.com (starting April 15) before relaxing their cares away.

Topgolf: Text "tax" to 686-33 for a $10 off coupon.

Sonny's BBQ: All Sonny's locations are offering their St. Louis Rib Dinner for half price.