Man barricaded inside Fairfax County home

- Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a Fairfax County home. The situation began around 8 p.m. Sunday at a residence near Culpeper Road and Londonderry Road in Fort Hunt.

Officers say they received a call from a neighbor alerting them to the home of the man they believed was having an emergency mental crisis.

When police arrived, the man refused to come out of the home.

It is believed that two children may be inside if the home. The man has not been charged with a crime.

The investigation is continuing at this time.