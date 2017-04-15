DC Police looking for a suspect in two sex offenses

Posted:Apr 15 2017 07:24PM EDT

Updated:Apr 15 2017 07:26PM EDT

DC Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with two sex abuse offenses in NE, DC.

One offense occurred  today around 6:30am in the 200 block of 34th Street, NE, DC. The victim was walking when an unknown suspect, armed with a knife, grabbed her from behind with the intent of sexually assaulting her. The victim resisted and the suspect fled the scene.

The second offense took place on Thursday April 6, around 9:50am. DC Police say the victim was walking in the 100 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE, DC when an unknown suspect groped her from behind then fled. The suspect returned a short time later and groped the victim again before fleeing the scene.

In both offenses, the suspect has been described as a black male, 5'5"-5'8" in height, slim build, 20-30 years old, with a dark complexion. The suspect was wearing a black jacket with green coloring on the sleeves, dark colored pants and red/white/black shoes.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099.  Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.


 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories