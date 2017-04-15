DC Police looking for a suspect in two sex offenses

DC Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with two sex abuse offenses in NE, DC.

One offense occurred today around 6:30am in the 200 block of 34th Street, NE, DC. The victim was walking when an unknown suspect, armed with a knife, grabbed her from behind with the intent of sexually assaulting her. The victim resisted and the suspect fled the scene.

The second offense took place on Thursday April 6, around 9:50am. DC Police say the victim was walking in the 100 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE, DC when an unknown suspect groped her from behind then fled. The suspect returned a short time later and groped the victim again before fleeing the scene.



In both offenses, the suspect has been described as a black male, 5'5"-5'8" in height, slim build, 20-30 years old, with a dark complexion. The suspect was wearing a black jacket with green coloring on the sleeves, dark colored pants and red/white/black shoes.



Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.



