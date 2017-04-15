Hard working trooper is named Maryland State Police trooper of the year

Maryland State Police Trooper Charles Tittle was named trooper of the year, after his just second year as a patrol trooper.





His statistics are impressive. Last year, he made 1,010 traffic stops and issued 1,400 citations last year. He was named the barrack trooper of the month seven times last year. He is stationed in North East, MD.

Trooper Tittle also arrested 60 impaired drivers and arrested 109 people wanted on warrants He responded to almost 2,000 calls for service and recovered seven firearms during traffic stops.

He was the primary trooper on eight heroin overdose cases and assisted on two others. He personally administered Naloxone to nine overdose victims, including two who were unconscious in the same residence. Each of the nine victims treated by Trooper Tittle recovered.

He was also injured when a drunk driver hit his police car.