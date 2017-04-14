Amber Alert issued for 2 children from Virginia believed to have been abducted by mother

- An Amber Alert has been issued in Virginia for two young boys believed to have been abducted by their mother.

Portsmouth police are searching for 5-year-old Dominique Eugene Jarvis and 1-year-old Messiah Khyon Jones-Jarvis. Both children were last seen at a home in the 1100 block of Carrington Crescent in Portsmouth Friday morning.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger after officials say their father reported to police that their mother, 24-year-old Asia Jarvis, sent him a message claiming she would shoot their sons if the father did not provide her with money. The father has custody of the two kids.

Asia Jarvis is described as a black female who is 5’8” tall and weighs 215 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue night robe, green tights and an oversized shirt.

Dominique Jarvis is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and red shirt and pajama pants.

Messiah Jarvis is described as a black male who has braided brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing yellow and black pants and a white t-shirt.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a black Jeep vehicle, possibly a Patriot, with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300, Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781, Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD) or 911.