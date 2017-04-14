Deadly hit and run in Fairfax County; police search for vehicle involved

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 14 2017 11:04AM EDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 11:29AM EDT

Police in Fairfax County say they are searching for a vehicle following what "appears to be" a fatal hit and run accident on Route 50 Friday morning.

Route 50 is currently shut down in both directions as they investigate the accident. Police report the pedestrian who was struck is dead.

According to officials, they are searching for a black Mercedes sedan or a blue Chevy sedan. Police say the Mercedes was last seen NB on Rugby Road on Route 50.

Police say the driver is described as a young white male with "sandy blonde hair." The car may have front end damage, according to officials.

