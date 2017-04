Fire damages Bellagio Hotel along Las Vegas strip [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Fire damages Bellagio Hotel along Las Vegas strip News Fire damages Bellagio Hotel along Las Vegas strip Flames damaged one of the most popular hotels on the Las Vegas strip late Thursday night. More than 70 firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out on the roof of the Bellagio Hotel.

- Flames damaged one of the most popular hotels on the Las Vegas strip late Thursday night. More than 70 firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out on the roof of the Bellagio Hotel.

Crews were able to contain the flames within an hour.

The activity did cause the strip to be shut down for a time.

No injuries have been reported.