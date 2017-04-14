2-year-old killed when struck by falling tree his father cut down

- A 2- year-old boy is dead and his 5-year-old brother is in serious condition after being struck by a falling tree their father had just cut down.

The accident happened on Turkey Hill Road in La Plata around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the children's father was cutting down a tree in his yard when it fell the wrong way toward the boys who were watching from about 50 feet away.

Both children were flown to the hospital where the 2-year old died.

Police are still investigating at this time.