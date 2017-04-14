Water main break causes traffic delays in Dumfries

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 14 2017 06:13AM EDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 06:16AM EDT

DUMFRIES, Va. - A water main break in Dumfries is causing delays during the Friday morning commute.

The break happened about 1 a.m. along the northbound Route 1 near the intersection of Wayside Drive in Dumfries.

Three commercial businesses are without water at this time. No residential service has been impacted.

Crews say the break likely happened due to the age of the cast iron pipe. Repairs are expected to last throughout the day.

All southbound lanes of Route 1 are open at this time. Several lanes of northbound Route 1 will be closed until further notice.

