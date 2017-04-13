Police: Man arrested for spray-painting hate graffiti on Jewish center, church

- Police have arrested a man they say is connected to three hate-motivated incidents in northern Virginia, including spray-painting graffiti on the walls of a both a Jewish community center and a church.

20-year-old Dylan M. Mahone was arrested Wednesday night. Police say Mahone spray-painted the hate graffiti at the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia and at the Little River United Church of Christ on April 11. They also believe he is responsible for anti-Semitic flyers that were posted on the campus of the Northern Virginia Community College.

Police say they connected Mahone to the crimes after reviewing video from one of the incidents. He faces charges including felony destruction of property and placing a swastika on religious property with the intent to intimidate.

Police say anyone with information about hate crimes can contact them at 703-691-2131.