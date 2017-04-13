VIDEO: 4-year-old girl nearly struck by gunfire as bullets shatter barbershop window

- Video released by police shows just how close a 4-year-old girl came to being struck by gunfire after bullets fired from a passing vehicle shattered the barbershop window she was sitting in front of.

Officers say the shooting happened around 11 a.m. at a Chandler, Arizona strip-mall after three men were involved in an argument at a tattoo parlor.

After leaving the tattoo parlor, investigators believe one of the men fired shots from their vehicle toward the business. Instead of striking the intended target, the gunshots shattered the window of a barbershop located next door.

Surveillance video from inside the barbershop shows a young girl sitting and watching television in front of the window just as the shots entered through the glass.

Two of the men, 23-year-old Michael David Hart and 21-year-old Rafael Santos, were arrested on Tuesday and face aggravated assault and endangerment charges. The third suspect has not been identified.

The girl was not injured.