Win Washington Capitals playoff tickets in team bobblehead hunt

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 13 2017 08:56AM EDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 09:34AM EDT

WASHINGTON - The Washington Capitals are giving fans a chance to win playoff tickets during a bobblehead hunt. The team has hidden 40 #BobbleBeast bobbleheads in different neighborhoods around the DMV.

At 9 a.m. today, the locations will be revealed.

Lucky fans who find them should Tweet the Caps a photo of themselves with their #BobbleBeast, winning ticket number tag, and the hashtag #RedHuntWinner, to redeem their prize.

Prizes include playoff tickets, signed Caps gear and airline tickets.

