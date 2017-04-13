Win Washington Capitals playoff tickets in team bobblehead hunt

- The Washington Capitals are giving fans a chance to win playoff tickets during a bobblehead hunt. The team has hidden 40 #BobbleBeast bobbleheads in different neighborhoods around the DMV.

At 9 a.m. today, the locations will be revealed.

Lucky fans who find them should Tweet the Caps a photo of themselves with their #BobbleBeast, winning ticket number tag, and the hashtag #RedHuntWinner, to redeem their prize.

The #RockTheRed Hunt is a go! Get out there & find those #BobbleBeast's! Many prizes to give out including Playoff🎟 & @EtihadAirways Trips!

Prizes include playoff tickets, signed Caps gear and airline tickets.

